SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point just revealed a handful of surprises that will change the park for its upcoming 2020 season.

Among the highlights, park officials announced Thursday that a new entry plaza is under construction, and will be ready when Cedar Point opens for its 150th anniversary season in May.

“As guests drive over the Cedar Point Causeway, they’ll stop at an all-new vehicle toll plaza,” park officials explain. “Designed to better streamline traffic flow in and out of the park, the plaza will include new booths, digital directional signage, additional vehicle lanes and improved traffic patterns.”

Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark would not confirm speculation, however, that the new vehicle toll plaza will offer lanes exclusively for Gold Pass or other season ticket holders with self-scanning gate options similar to its sister park Kings Island.

This overhaul comes after Cedar Point experienced heavy crowds during the 2019 HalloWeekends season. The pinnacle of this arrived on Saturday, Oct. 19 when Cedar Point’s access roads were temporarily closed and incoming guests were briefly turned away as the park was “nearing capacity” shortly before 4 p.m. that day.

Some park goers blamed the $99 Gold Pass season ticket for the high crowd levels, but Cedar Point said there were multiple factors involved.

“Ever since the HalloWeekends event debuted in 1997, Cedar Point has experienced high demand, particularly during periods of perfect weather,” Clark told 3News in a statement last year. “While the Gold Pass is very popular, it is not the main contributor to the elevated demand – the popularity of the event and great weather were the primary factors in high traffic volume resulting in a temporary closure of road access to the park this past Saturday.”

Along with the new entry plaza, Cedar Point announced a handful of other upgrades coming to the park in 2020:

Lifetime Ticket contest: Starting Monday, Feb. 24, guests can enter to win a lifetime ticket, which includes access to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores – plus free parking – for the rest of their lives. Entries can be made HERE.

Vegan and vegetarian food options: These menu items can be found at the new Wild Turnip, which will be located at the end of the Frontier Trail near Thunder Canyon. Choices include a power salad bowl with broccoli, kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts and kale with a blood orange shallot vinaigrette, a plant-based bratwurst with sauerkraut and gluten-free personal pan cheese pizzas made with a cauliflower crust.

Custard Creamery: This location will serve frozen vanilla and chocolate custard, chocolate chip polar bear sandwiches, chocolate éclair bars and other ice cream novelties. You’ll find it just below the Sky Ride station near the Scrambler.

New redemption center: This one-stop shop will allow guests to process vouchers for pre-purchased items like Fast Lane, drink / dining plans and FunPix photo offers. The redemption center is available to guests who have already purchased these products, but guests who wish to purchase on site can still do so at any ticket window. The redemption center will be located near the new French Quarter Confections.

150th anniversary sign: This will offer a new photo op in front of the park’s Midway Carousel.

New marquee signage: Honoring the park’s 150th anniversary, these signs will be installed at the intersections of Cedar Point Drive and Cleveland Road along with Cedar Point Drive and First Street.

UPGRADED OVERNIGHT ACCOMMODATIONS:

- Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts: The property will reopen this summer with 239 newly renovated guest rooms, a sandy beach and an 18-hole golf course.

- Castaway Bay: Renovations of guest rooms, public areas and exterior are underway with a completion expected in summer 2021.

- Lighthouse Point: This location at the tip of the Cedar Point Peninsula, will introduce 25 additional “Ultimate RV Patio Sites.” Each site includes amenities like an expanded private patio seating area with dining table, built-in charcoal grill and wood-burning fire pit. The family cabins at Lighthouse Point will also receive updated furnishings and interiors.

The park officially opens to the general public on Saturday, May 9 with other previously announced additions, which include a new boat ride, upgraded restaurants, fresh live entertainment and more.

