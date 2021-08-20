VIDEO | Bigfoot sighting captured on camera at Blossom Music Center by the Cleveland Orchestra: Watch the never-before-seen footage

The video shows a creature walking around the music venue's property.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The search for Bigfoot has taken a new twist in Northeast Ohio.

Video from the Cleveland Orchestra surfaced on Friday morning that shows the elusive creature spotted at Blossom Music Center. This never-before-seen footage features the creature in action, hiding in the woods and scavenging for food.

Proof he really does exist, right?

Well, check the date on your calendar. It’s April Fools’ Day.

The Bigfoot video – which also shows the sasquatch seated in the Blossom Music Center pavilion waiting for music to return – was shared by the Cleveland Orchestra as an April Fools' Day prank to highlight that ticket sales for their 2022 Blossom Music Festival begin next week on April 4 HERE.

“This Blossom Music Festival season is back in all its glory this year,” said Ilya Gidalevich, Director of Artistic Planning for The Cleveland Orchestra. “There are classical works that people know and love — like Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony — as well as some rarely heard gems we’re excited to share with the Blossom audience. Music lovers can also enjoy incredible film music, Broadway hits, and a return of our collaboration with Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program for The Sound of Music.”

Here’s the Cleveland Orchestra schedule for 2022 at Blossom Music Center:

July 2: Fanfare For The Common Man

July 3-4: Salute To America

July 9: Scheherazade

July 10: Paul Simon Songbook

July 16: Pines And Fountains Of Rome

July 22-24: The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring in concert

July 30: Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto

July 31: Broadway Legends: Webber, Sondheim, Bernstein and more

Aug. 6: Grieg’s Piano Concerto

Aug. 7: Beethoven’s Ninth

Aug. 13: Trifonov Plays Rachmaninoff

Aug. 20-21: Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets in concert

Aug. 27: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

Sept. 3-4: The Sound Of Music

MORE HEADLINES: