Asian Lantern Festival returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The Asian Lantern Festival is open Wednesday through Sunday from 6:30 - 10:30 p.m.

CLEVELAND — One of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s most popular attractions has returned for its third consecutive year. That's right! The Asian Lantern Festival is back from July 8 through Aug. 23.

The festival transforms zoo grounds with more than 1,000 illuminated lanterns -- 70 of them never before seen.

The festival also includes new acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, culturally inspired cuisine and more.

“We are excited to offer the community this unique opportunity to spend time outdoors, create memories this summer and again connect with Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” said Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield. “We’re thankful for the support of Cleveland Clinic Children’s, helping to bring Asian Lantern Festival to life, bigger and better than ever in its third year.”

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo reopened June 17 with a variety of new safety protocols following a three-month closure due to coronavirus concerns.

Guests are encouraged to wear facial coverings during their visit, but it's not a requirement. Employees, however, are required to wear a mask.

Advance reservations are suggested as only a limited number of tickets for the festival are available to allow for physical distancing.

The Asian Lantern Festival is open Wednesday through Sunday, 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.