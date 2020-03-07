'COVID-cabana': Akron family creates a backyard oasis

It was a project one woman whipped up in her head after being cooped up during quarantine.

AKRON, Ohio — "Aruba, Jamaica, oh I want to take ya"...to Akron??

"To me, this may not be someone else’s dream, but its mine!" Shane Wynn said.

Yes, you heard right. This beautiful oasis, aka "COVID-cabana: is located right in Akron, Ohio!

"I knew I was going to be getting into a chaotic crazy project," Brian Wynn told 3News

It was a project Brian's sister Shane whipped up in her head after being cooped up during quarantine.

"By this time, it had become very large in my mind," she said. "So I was like, 'We need a fence, and I want to make some patios.'"

From a pool surrounded by bamboo to a beer garden, it’s a "Wynn-Wynn" for their family, Not to mention, they used all refurbished items.

One project bringing an entire family together during uncertain times.

"It’s not every family that would show up like this," Shane said tearing up a bit. "My family is so cute!"

So instead of catching a flight to Florida, the Wynns will be enjoying the COVID-cabana all summer!

