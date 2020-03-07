x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

features

'COVID-cabana': Akron family creates a backyard oasis

It was a project one woman whipped up in her head after being cooped up during quarantine.

AKRON, Ohio — "Aruba, Jamaica, oh I want to take ya"...to Akron??

"To me, this may not be someone else’s dream, but its mine!" Shane Wynn said.

Yes, you heard right. This beautiful oasis, aka "COVID-cabana: is located right in Akron, Ohio!

"I knew I was going to be getting into a chaotic crazy project," Brian Wynn told 3News

It was a project Brian's sister Shane whipped up in her head after being cooped up during quarantine.

Credit: jasmine

"By this time, it had become very large in my mind," she said. "So I was like, 'We need a fence, and I want to make some patios.'"

From a pool surrounded by bamboo to a beer garden, it’s a "Wynn-Wynn" for their family, Not to mention, they used all refurbished items.

One project bringing an entire family together during uncertain times. 

Credit: Jasmine Monroe

"It’s not every family that would show up like this," Shane said tearing up a bit. "My family is so cute!"

So instead of catching a flight to Florida, the Wynns will be enjoying the COVID-cabana all summer!

RELATED: What's up with all of those fireworks? Mike Polk Jr. explains

BEADS FOR CHANGE: Chagrin Falls 10-year-old fights for equality with key chains

'AN INCREDIBLE GIFT': Son donates kidney to dad