Zenobia Shrine Circus celebrates 71st year in Toledo

Performances run Thursday through Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio —

Since 1952, the Zenobia Shrine Circus has come to Toledo to entertain northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. On Thursday, they return to the Glass City Center for four days of performances.

The Shrine members said they are excited and proud to present another opportunity for friends and neighbors to experience the wholesome family entertainment the circus provides.

The Zenobia Shrine Circus showtimes are listed bellow.

Thursday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 19 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.