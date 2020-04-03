"Wash your hands,wash your hands, wash your hands," it's a phrase that 3News' Senior health correspondent, Monica Robins has coined.

And with coronavirus concerns at an all-time high, washing your hands has never been more important.

But honestly, are you washing your hands long enough to effectively clean them?

According to health officials, you should sing the chorus of " Happy Birthday" twice, averaging 20-25 seconds, for sufficient cleaning. But after so many times, the song loses its gusto!

But you're in luck, thanks to Jen Monnier on Twitter, who's " tired of singing Happy Birthday," she complied a list of songs with roughly 20-second choruses to help you fight against germs and bacteria.

Here are five suggestions from the thread.

Love on Top- Beyonce Jolene - Dolly Parton Truth Hurts- Lizzo Raspberry Beret - Prince Landslide - Fleetwood Mac

If washing your hands has dried them out, check out Monica Robbins' suggestions for keeping them hydrated.