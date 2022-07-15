Playwright from Toledo with LA credits comes home; directs and stars in play at the Rep

Thea Grabiec, playwright of LA-premiered "Definition of This," returns to Toledo to direct and act in show at Toledo Rep.

The curtain will rise on "Definition of This" at The Toledo Repertoire Theatre (the Rep) in August with a twist. The show will be directed by and will star its playwright: Toledo-native Thea Grabiec.

The play, which has been called "exceedingly well written" by the LA Times, follows the romantic ventures, ambition and scandal of Emma Jordan -- a character who, like Grabiec herself, is also a playwright.

Though Grabiec grew up in Toledo, her ambitions stretched far beyond the landscape of northwest Ohio. After receiving a BA at Ashland University, Grabiec spent 10 years in L.A. working in the TV and film industry. Some of her credits include "Saved by the Bell," "Scandal" and "The Rookie."

However, Grabiec has not forgotten her hometown. Six performances are to be staged and, in addition to Grabiec, actors Barbara Barkan, Juoe Capucini, Dom Glover, Andre Savage, Angiovanna Gresko and Garrett Monasmith. Per a press release, an unnamed special guest from Atlanta will also perform in "Definition."

Performances are at the following times:

Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20.50 each and can be purchased online here. Tickets can also be purchased in-person.

