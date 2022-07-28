Toledo Rep presents youth performance of 'The Wizard of Oz'

Performances are July 29 - 31 and feature a cast of over 60 area children and young adults.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video above is from an unrelated story regarding the Toledo Rep that aired on May 21, 2022.

'The Wizard of Oz' is a beloved and timeless classic-- and it's coming to the Valentine Theatre this weekend, where over 60 local children and young adults from the Toledo Rep will bring the story to life.

Originally slated for summer 2020 and rescheduled due to the pandemic, 'Oz' is one production in a long history of annual Toledo youth theatre performances called the 'Young Rep Series' which casts actors ages 7-19. Past productions include 2021's 'All Shook Up: School Edition', 'West Side Story' in 2019 and Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.' in 2018.

The stage version follows many of the original film's mainstays: it includes songs such as 'Somewhere over the Rainbow' and 'If I Only had a Brain,' as well as well-known characters like Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Lion.

The Rep's production is directed by Jill Reinstein, choreographed by Kayla Young and music directed by Kathy Dennis. Performances are Friday, July 29, Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. Friday and Saturday's performances are at 7 p.m. Sunday's matinee performance begins at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for adults can be purchased on the Valentine Theatre's website here or by calling 419-242-2787. Senior and child tickets are not available online, but can be purchased over the phone by also calling 419-242-2787.

Connect with us on social media: