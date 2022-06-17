Toledo Library, NAACP celebrate Juneteenth, Black culture all day Saturday

Programs including Black artists and speakers, a job fair and a rooftop party will be held all day Saturday in celebration of Black culture and history.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the first time, The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is teaming up with NAACP Toledo to host a day-long celebration in honor of Juneteenth.

The event will take place at the main library on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Programs will include works from local black artists, speakers workshops and a job fair. A gallery opening and a rooftop party will cap off the evening.

Everyone who attends one of the day's programs will be eligible to enter a drawing for a gift basket filled with items from Black-owned businesses.

NAACP Toledo President Dr. Willie Perryman said he hopes the event draws lots of visitors to the library to learn about the history of Juneteenth and its importance to Black culture.

“We want you to know that the library, number one, is just a fabulous place to visit. We also want you to be educated on the importance of what Juneteenth is and how it represents us as people and culture," Perryman said.

Currently, the rooftop party in the evening is filled to capacity.

The events don't require advance registration.