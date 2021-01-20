WATCH LIVE: WTOL 11 local news and First Alert weather

TOLEDO, Ohio — President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are being sworn in during the inaugural ceremony outside the U.S. Capitol building in events that started at noon today. The inaugural ceremonies are underway and you can watch live on WTOL 11, on wtol.com and the WTOL 11 app.
Your local news will air this afternoon at 1 p.m., and you can also watch the headlines here on Facebook and in full on wtol.com and the WTOL 11 app.
We are also planning to bring you a news conference at 2 p.m. presented by the Toledo Police Department regarding the line of duty death of Officer Brandon Stalker, who was shot and killed on Monday. This will be available on WTOL 11, on wtol.com, the WTOL 11 app and on our Facebook page.