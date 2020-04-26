While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been giving multiple press briefings a week, there was a different kind of message delivered Saturday night.

A Saturday Night Live sketch featured 'A Message from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer,' and cast member Cecily Strong portrayed Whitmer.

In the sketch, Strong mentions that Whitmer has been in the national spotlight because, "governors are having a moment right now." She also mentions that President Donald Trump has called her "that woman from Michigan."

"But I'm not offended," Strong says. "Because I'm proud to be from Michigan."

Strong is wearing a winter coat and sitting outside on a bench where she's --"nursing" a Labatt Blue--a surprising choice for a governor who enjoys Michigan craft beer.

WXYZ reporter Brian Abel asked her about the sketch, and she said “If I was writing the script I would have made sure we had a great Michigan craft beer in it, not a Labatts."

The sketch also talks about the Lansing protest that occurred in mid-April and Whitmer's stay at home order. Strong notes that most states have orders like that in place, but "mine are somehow too far."

Not only is Whitmer getting national attention as a governor, but there are also discussions that Joe Biden might pick her to be his running mate.

"The VP's veep," Strong says. "Because if it's going to be a woman, it might as well be that woman."

SNL also had a sketch that featured Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci. The nation's top infectious disease expert recently joked that if anyone should play him, it should be Pitt.

