Make your own Mediterranean pizza with tzatziki | Your Day Recipe

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tired of takeout? Here's a tasty twist on everyone's favorite: pizza!
This recipe from Jacquelyn Jones at SolFood Collective takes just shy of an hour to make and serves two.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 whole wheat pita
- 1 can Garbanzo beans (drained)
- 2 tbs. Tahini
- 1 garlic clove (for hummus)
- 1 lemon (juiced, for hummus)
- 1/4 cup avocado oil (for hummus)
- 1/4 tsp. sea salt (for hummus)
- 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut yogurt (for tzatziki)
- 1/4 cucumber (seeded, diced, for tzatziki)
- 1 garlic clove (minced, for tzatziki)
- 1/4 cup fresh dill (chopped, for tzatziki)
- 1 lemon juiced
- sea salt and black pepper (to taste, for tzatziki)
- 2 cups baby spinach (sub mixed greens)
- 1 tomato (diced)
- 1/4 cup red onion (diced)
- 1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives
- 1/2 cup red bell pepper (diced, optional)
- 1/4 cup pepperoncini (banana peppers, optional)
- 1/2 avocado (diced, optional)
DIRECTIONS
- Using a blender or food processor, add all hummus ingredients: Garbanzo beans (drained), 2 tbs. tahini, 1 garlic, 1 lemon (juiced), 1/4 cup olive oil and 1 tsp. salt. Blend until smooth.
- In a medium bowl, add a tzatziki dressing ingredients and stir.
- Spread hummus over the pita and top with greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber and olives. Add red bell pepper, avocado and pepperoncini if desired.
- Drizzle with tzatziki dressing and slice. Enjoy!
NOTES
- Greens: Use arugula or baby kale!
- Spice it up: Add 1 tsp. of turmeric or 1/4 seeded jalapeño to your hummus
- Veggie options: Add bell peppers, avocado, hot pepper, or any veggie you want!
- Leftovers: Store in an airtight container for up to three days
- Leftover dough: Wrap the dough in plastic wrap, place in a baggie or container. Refrigerate for three days or freeze up to one month.
Watch this recipe come to life and catch other local headlines LIVE on WTOL 11's Your Day at Thursday at 9 a.m.