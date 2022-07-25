Honey lavender creme brule recipe

Enjoy a classic elegant dessert with an earthy, sweet, seasonal twist.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio —





Brianna Stewart from Toledo's Jera's Heavenly Sweet visited WTOL 11 Your Day Monday to cook up something sweet.

Brianna joined Amanda Fay in studio to make honey lavender creme brule.

Honey Lavender Creme Brule

Ingredients:

3 cups of heavy cream

2 ½ tbsp honey

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp culinary grade lavender

pinch of salt

6 egg yolks

3 tbsp brown sugar for the tops

Directions:

1) In a saucepan, combine the heavy cream, honey, vanilla flavoring, lavender and salt. Bring to a simmer. Turn off heat, cover and steep for 30 mins.

2) Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150C).

3) Meanwhile whisk together the egg yolks. Strain the heavy cream mixture into a spouted measuring glass to remove the lavender and vanilla pod. Then slowly pour the strained cream mixture into the egg mixture whisking all the while.

4) Strain the mixture once more back into a cleaned-out measuring glass, then pour mixture into 4-ounce ramekins, and place in a roasting pan.

5) Place roasting pan in the oven and pour hot water slowly in the corner of the roasting pan (to avoid splashing into the custards. They will not set if they are mixed with splashed water, so be careful not to splash).

6) Pour just enough water so that it reaches half way up the ramekins. Bake for 25-30 mins for shallow ramekins (1-inch-deep) or 45-50 mins for deeper ramekins (2 inches deep) just until custards are set and jiggle slightly, but they should be more firm the jiggly. Allow them to cool, then refrigerate overnight, uncovered.

7) To serve, sprinkle the top of each custard with 1 tsp of brown sugar. If you have a torch, carefully torch the sugar until it’s caramelized. If you don’t have one, position your oven rack on the highest rack of your oven, as close to the heating implement it will safely go. Set your oven to broil. Place the custards on a flat cookie sheet and pop under the broiler for about 10-15 seconds, or until the sugar has browned and caramelized.

8) Allow crème brules to cool slightly, garnish as desired, and enjoy!