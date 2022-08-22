'Garlic Naan' recipe as seen on WTOL 11 Your Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Learn how to make garlic naan as seen on WTOL 11 Your Day. The recipe is provided by Jera's Heavenly Sweet on Bancroft near the University of Toledo. Brianna Stewart joined Amanda, Diane and Steven to make the tasty snack.
Recipe
Garlic Naan
1/3 cup milk
1/3 cup sour cream
1 tbsp sugar
1 tbsp active dry yeast
1 egg
3 tbsp vegetable oil
2-2 ½ cups flour
1 tsp salt
¼ cup butter
1-2 cloves of garlic
Warm milk and sour cream in a microwave in 20 second intervals until its warm, not hot.
Add sugar and yeast, then stir together and let sit for about 5 minutes until it becomes foamy.
Add egg and oil to the yeast mixture, then mix.
In a separate bowl, combine 2 cups of flour and salt, then add wet mixture to it and knead for 5 minutes until smooth and elastic. Add a little more flour as needed, but no more than ½ cup.
Oil your mixing bowl and put dough in it to let rise for 45 minutes-1 hour.
Punch down dough and divide it into 6 equal pieces. Roll out each piece into an oval or rectangle to be about 9x5 inches and let rest for 3 minutes.
Heat a cast iron skillet over medium heat and lightly grease with oil (can be spray).
Put a single rolled out dough piece in the skillet and cook about 1-2 minutes before flipping and cooking another 1-2 minutes.
Once you’ve cooked all the pieces, melt ¼ cup of butter and minced garlic together and brush onto the pieces of naan. Sprinkle with parsley if you’d like and ENJOY!
Tips & tricks
For smaller pieces, cut dough into 8 pieces instead of 6.
If the first couple of pieces burn, turn your heat down a little and keep an eye on them as they cook.