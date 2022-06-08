Make your own coconut yogurt at home | Your Day Recipe

Have you ever thought about making your own yogurt? Jacquelyn Jones at SolFood Collective shares her recipe!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Yogurt is rich and protein and studies indicate it could improve your digestive health, according to the Harvard School of Public Health.

But, have you ever thought about making it yourself?

Here's how you can make your own coconut yogurt in five minutes right in your kitchen.

This recipe from Jacquelyn Jones at SolFood Collective serves four.

INGREDIENTS

1 can organic coconut milk (full fat or cream, shake well)

2 probiotic capsules (not containing prebiotic, the yogurt won't form if prebiotics are present)

1/4 cup raspberries (use any fruit to serve on top, optional)

DIRECTIONS

In a mason jar, add canned coconut milk Open up the probiotic capsules and empty the contents into the coconut milk. Stir with a wooden or rubber whisk until incorporated. NOTE: Using metal will deactivate the probiotics. Place a piece of cheesecloth or a lightweight towel over top of the jar and secure with a rubber band. Place the jar in a warm spot on the counter or in your oven with the light on and let it sit. After 24 hours, give it a taste test. If it isn't tangy enough, allow the mixture to ferment for 36 hours, or up to 72 (recommended). Once fermented, put a tight lid on in place of the cheesecloth and store in the fridge. Serve with berries, banana and/or granola

Grab a spoon and enjoy!

Watch this recipe come to life and catch other local headlines LIVE on WTOL 11's Your Day at Thursday at 9 a.m.