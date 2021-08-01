Your Day Recipe | Buckeye Vodka's 'Breakfast of Champions Cocktail'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Looking to warm up with some seasonal spirits? Try Buckeye Vodka's "Breakfast of Champions Cocktail" on for size!
Ingredients
● 1 cup Honey Nut Cheerios
● 1 cup whole milk
● 3/4 ounce maple syrup
● 1 1/2 ounces Buckeye Vodka
● 3 ounces Honey Nut Cheerios–infused milk (see below)
● Ground cinnamon and cocktail pick with skewered Cheerios, for garnish
Directions for Honey Nut Cheerios–infused milk:
- Combine Cheerios and milk in a resealable container. Refrigerate for one hour, stirring or shaking occasionally to help the Cheerios break down.
- Strain through a fine-mesh strainer, set over a resealable container, pressing on solids to get as much liquid as possible, and refrigerate.
Directions for Mixology:
- Combine Buckeye Vodka, maple syrup, and Honey Nut Cheerios–infused milk in a cocktail shaker and fill with ice. Shake vigorously until well-chilled, about 20 seconds.
- Double-strain into an ice-filled collins or juice glass and garnish with cinnamon and a cocktail pick with skewered Cheerios.