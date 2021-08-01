x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Your Day Guests

Your Day Recipe | Buckeye Vodka's 'Breakfast of Champions Cocktail'

Celebrate the season with this cozy cocktail.
Credit: Buckeye Vodka

TOLEDO, Ohio — Looking to warm up with some seasonal spirits? Try Buckeye Vodka's "Breakfast of Champions Cocktail" on for size!

Ingredients

● 1 cup Honey Nut Cheerios

● 1 cup whole milk

● 3/4 ounce maple syrup

● 1 1/2 ounces Buckeye Vodka

● 3 ounces Honey Nut Cheerios–infused milk (see below)

● Ground cinnamon and cocktail pick with skewered Cheerios, for garnish

Directions for Honey Nut Cheerios–infused milk:

  • Combine Cheerios and milk in a resealable container. Refrigerate for one hour, stirring or shaking occasionally to help the Cheerios break down.
  • Strain through a fine-mesh strainer, set over a resealable container, pressing on solids to get as much liquid as possible, and refrigerate.

Directions for Mixology:

  • Combine Buckeye Vodka, maple syrup, and Honey Nut Cheerios–infused milk in a cocktail shaker and fill with ice. Shake vigorously until well-chilled, about 20 seconds.
  • Double-strain into an ice-filled collins or juice glass and garnish with cinnamon and a cocktail pick with skewered Cheerios.
Credit: Buckeye Vodka

    

Related Articles