Show us something good: Parma police detective takes his dogs out on jet ski

PARMA, Ohio — Talk about living the lake life!

Meet Bonkers and Lily. They're Belgian Malinois and they love to go for rides on a jet ski.

Parma police detective Jeff Wells tells 3News that Bonkers used to compete in K-9 competitions where dogs jump off a dock into water to see how high they can jump and how fast they can swim.

This gave Wells the idea to see if Bonkers would ride on the back of a jet ski. It was a big success!

"He picked it up immediately and had no issues," Wells says of Bonkers. "He just sat behind me like we were going for a car ride."

The following year, Wells decided to see if Lily would try her luck on the water. She picked it up quickly and also was eager to ride along with Bonkers.

"Now when I pull into the marina they are so excited," Wells adds. "They race to get on the jet ski before I even can get down the dock."

Wells says he has recently rescued another Malinois named Maximus and taught him to ride on the back of the jet ski this summer. He's not sure if he's going to try all three dogs with him at the same time!