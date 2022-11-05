World War II veteran from Mansfield turns 100 in June: How you can send him a birthday card

In celebration of his birthday, Harold's family is hoping to get him 100 birthday cards by the end of May.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Turning 100 is a very special accomplishment that deserves a big celebration. Next month, Richland County native Harold Myers will reach that milestone.

Myers will turn 100 on June 8. In celebration of his birthday, Harold's family is hoping to get him 100 birthday cards by the end of May. You can send Harold Myers a card at this post office box: P.O. Box 310, Ontario, OH 44862.

Harold will also hit another milestone this month. On May 28, he and his wife Margaret will celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary. The two met while working together at the Mansfield Tire and Rubber Company after World War II. They dated for three years before getting married in 1950.

So how have they managed to stay together so long? "If you have any confrontations with your wife, and there's always going to be some, you can always wind up saying, 'Honey, you're right.' That will solve a lot of issues," Harold says with a laugh.

Harold Myers is a World War II veteran who served in the United States Army. The lifelong resident of Ohio graduated from Lexington High School and went on to work at Mansfield Tire and Rubber for 32 years, plus another 11 years at G & L Supply, and finally 22 years with Interstate Optical. He finally retired at the age of 90.

Unlike most people his age, Harold still drives. His family says he gets around great, loves to read, and laughs frequently. Harold and Margaret went on to have three children, four grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.

