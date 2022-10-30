Drivers and trick-or-treaters are urged to put safety first this Halloween

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Trick-or-treaters will soon take over the streets and sidewalks in neighborhoods all across the country.

It’s a potentially dangerous night. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Michigan Auto Law Attorney Brandon Hewitt offered some timely advice for both drivers and trick-or-treaters.

Halloween safety tips for DRIVERS include: (1) do not speed; (2) constantly watch for pedestrians and trick-or-treaters; (3) be ready to stop in an instant; and (4) be 100% alert. No distracted driving or alcohol. He said the most important safety tips for GHOSTS, GOBLINS AND PARENTS include: (1) cross at crosswalks; (2) make yourself visible; and (3) watch for cars. Hewitt advised, “when you’re driving, take the time to assess your surroundings, identify where people are and where they are going to, and be patient, cautious and safe.”

