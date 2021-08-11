We found bigfoot, and she's an influencer

Bigfoot Bae is stepping out of the Pacific Northwest woods and getting on Instagram! She's dancing her way into the hearts of thousands.

WASHINGTON — Thousands have searched the Pacific Northwest wilderness for the creature known as bigfoot, hoping to catch sight of it.

Well, now she's on the internet, so it's a whole lot easier to find her!

Meet Bigfoot Bae, the most fashionable, fierce and feisty bigfoot you've ever met. She's been hiding in the woods for years, of course, but then the pandemic happened - and everything changed.

"During quarantine, I was really bored and got online," Bigfoot Bae explains.

This is the 21st Century, people. Bigfoot got tired of just being a grainy figure in people's photos. She has sweet moves, so she decided to show them off on Instagram and TikTok.

"I said after a year I want to have 10,000 followers," she says.

Thanks to her dance moves, she's far surpassed that. She has more than a half a million followers on TikTok, and more than one-hundred thousand followers on Instagram.

Naturally, her followers love her videos, which include anything from TikTok dances to frolicking around the Washington wilderness.

"A lot of people comment, telling me to watch out for hunters," Bigfoot Bae says. "Which is great advice. I appreciate that."

Don't worry - she keeps her identity and location secret so those pesky bigfoot hunters don't pester her. But even so, she's always happy to say hi to fans if they stumble upon her filming location.

"Bigfoot Bae is the bigfoot we all love. But just a little sassy. A little fun. A little bit herself," she explains.