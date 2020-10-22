A call for letters for assisted living residents has reached the masses.

CLEVELAND — We first introduced you to some special residents at Montefiore of Menorah Park back in August.

We asked you to help them feel connected during a time when so many of us are lonely. And, boy, did you deliver.

To our surprise, the new pen pal program has traveled far beyond Northeast Ohio. Letters from Texas, to Slovenia, have poured in over the last few months.

In all, about 100 letters were collected since our last story.

So, we wanted to see just how much these letters have meant to the residents. Watch above to see how much this program has meant to these amazing folks.

Are you ready to be a pen pal? Please write to any of these deserving people at the following address:

Activities Department

c/o Montefiore

One David N. Myers Parkway