The Cleveland Browns kick off preseason games starting Thursday, and that means some of your regularly scheduled CBS shows will be pre-empted. Check the schedule and set your DVRs if you want to catch them later.

The Browns vs. Washington Redskins game is scheduled from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Repeat episodes of "Big Bang Theory" at 8 p.m., "Young Sheldon" at 8:30 p.m., a new "Big Brother" at 9 p.m. and a repeat "Elementary" at 10 p.m. will be rescheduled.

The scheduled 10:30-11 p.m. "Jeopardy! Teen Tournament" will join in progress if the game runs over.

These episodes will now run Thursday into Friday:

1:37 a.m. - "Big Brother"

2:37 a.m. - "Elementary"

These episodes will run Friday into Saturday: