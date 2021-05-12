Lester Holt to anchor NBC Nightly News from Cleveland this Wednesday

Holt will be in town as part of his “Across America” series looking at how cities are rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLEVELAND — Fresh off Al Roker's visit as part of the TODAY Show's "Reopening America" series, our area will soon see another member of the NBC News team broadcasting live from Cleveland.

On Wednesday, May 19, Lester Holt will anchor the NBC Nightly News live from Cleveland as part of his “Across America” series looking at how cities are rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During its stop in our area, NBC Nightly News will spotlight Cleveland Metropolitan School District as it begins to launch its breakthrough CMSD Summer Learning Experience, which combines education with camp to help students who have fallen behind during the past year.

Also, the newscast will feature an exclusive look inside the Purell factory after the company overhauled its operations since the pandemic.

All next week, Holt will travel across the country to report on how the nation is re-emerging from the pandemic for NBC Nightly News. Holt kicks off the newscast’s coast-to-coast “Across America” series on Monday, May 17 from Orlando and will also broadcast from Louisville, Cleveland, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

As the United States continues to rebuild from the devastating impacts of Covid-19, Holt will speak to local communities about how their businesses, schools, culture and sports have adapted. He will also report on the escalating tensions between police and communities of color and the growing homelessness epidemic.

