Sylvania spa plans anniversary

Stilla Salon and Spa

Example video title will go here for this video

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A local spa is celebrating a major milestone and the owner wants you to take advantage.

Jamie Stiriz owns Stilla Salon Spa and Boutique in Sylvania. She said her hope for her business is that it will help customers focus on self care.

"Many of us don't take the time out to focus on ourselves and that is a lost art," she said.

After being in business for over a year Stilla is inviting the community to celebrate the anniversary at the spa,4900 N. McCord Road, at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11.

"We have a plethora of services offered, anywhere from hairstylist to massage therapy, and we do have a full retail storefront of boutique," Stiriz said. "Also, we are actually in the process of expanding into a medical spa as well."

"I love what I do," said esthetician Katie Borton. "It's very rewarding just to make people feel good and they can see the difference in their skin too and it just makes a big difference in their overall lifestyle. I mean skin is our largest organ and it's just overall your health to it effects everything. So it's very important."

On Sunday Stilla will have giveaways, a DJ and food trucks to celebrate. There will also be face painting for the kids.