Onion rings recipe from Cooking with Rev

Would you like to make onion rings with the delicious dipping sauce Rev. Thomas Bell made on Good Day with WTOL11? Here's the recipe:

TOLEDO, Ohio — Rev. Thomas Bell of the Greater Love Fellowship Baptist Church visited Good Day with WTOL 11 to show off his great recipe for crispy homemade onion rings with a creamy dipping sauce that delivers just a little heat.

If you'd like to try the recipe at home, here's how you can make it:

Onion rings with dipping sauce

Ingredients for onion rings:

1 white onion

3/4 cup of all-purpose flour

1/4 cup of cornstarch

1/2 tsp each of cayenne pepper, salt, pepper

1 cup of cold, cold, water or club soda.

1 container of Italian bread crumbs

Vegetable oil

Directions:

1. Heat oil to 350°

2. Combine flour, cornstarch, cayenne pepper, salt, pepper and cold water.

3. Whisk mixture together until you get the consistency of pancake batter.

4. Take sliced onions and dip in the batter and then coat in the bread crumbs.

5. Place in oil.

6. Cook until golden brown.

7. Serve with dipping sauce.

Ingredients for dipping sauce:

1/2 cup of mayonnaise

2 tbsp of horseradish

2 tsp of ketchup

1/4 teaspoon each of paprika, salt, garlic powder, oregano, and black pepper

Directions:

Combine ingredients until well blended

