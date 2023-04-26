Multiple area shops celebrate Local Yarn Store Day on April 29

April 29 is the day to celebrate what we love about our local yarn stores.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Saturday, April 29, 2023 multiple local yarn stores in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan will celebrate Local Yarn Store Day.

The day itself was created to encourage local yarn and knitting enthusiasts to visit and support small shops in the yarn business. The day also allows crafters to bring awareness to area stores and the craft.

Celebrations happen not only in the United States but internationally as well. Many crafters tend to celebrate Local Yarn Store Day by visiting multiple stores on the last Saturday in April. Many people refer to the day as a "yarn crawl".

In the Toledo area, Amanda and Diane's Knit-A-Long, which airs every Wednesday on Good Day, has created a community of knitters, crochet fans and lovers of fiber. That means we don't want to miss the fun going on locally. Check out the list below and plan out a road map to visit all the local yarn stores in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Tink and the Frog — Adrian, Michigan

At Adrian's Tink and the Frog, you can find special deals on kits and bundles. Also available are limited Local Yarn Store Day colorways. If you are feeling lucky on April 29, don't miss out on the giveaways and prizes. The shop will be celebrating from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Plum Tree Yarn Shop — Milan, Michigan

Prizes are up for grabs with two different types of kits. Looking to buy more yarn? There will be paint cans full of colorful yarns available, and you can join the sit n' stitch with a free scarf pattern available.

Shoppers who spend $25 or more will receive a free gift with their purchase. Finally, some special yarns will be on sale during the weekend. The celebration lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with plenty of activities in the downtown shop.

Knit-Picky and Hooked — Monroe, Michigan

Located inside Lake Erie Mercantile, those who stop by Knit-Picky and Hooked will want to be there early. The first 10 people in the door will receive a special hand-beaded stitch marker to celebrate the day. Each hour, store employees will pop a balloon, revealing store discounts that will be available for that hour. Knit-Picky and Hooked is celebrating from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chickadee Knit Studio - Perrysburg, Ohio

On Saturday, Chickadee Knit Studio will have a free gift for shoppers while supplies last. There will also be many yarn company specials including free patterns and some special LYS exclusive yarns. The store is open from noon to 3 p.m.

Creatively Altered — Elmore, Ohio

Creatively Altered will be featuring Just Me Gramma trunk show, a local artist who creates beautiful cotton cord baskets. Don't miss out the exclusive kit with yarn by local dyer, I Dream of Ewe Fibers. Attendees can shop handmade items by local artists on showcase. Plus, you can pick up your own free gift with your purchase. Tasty treats and beverages will also be available.

Behind the Pines — Pemberville, Ohio

Get yourself some free patterns at Behind the Pines, available with any purchase. Extended stores hours will give you even more time to get your shopping done. The store will have special hours that Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Three Kittens Knitting — Napoleon, Ohio

Three Kittens Knitting gave us a preview of Local Yarn Store Day with their appearance on Good Day. Part of the excitement of the holiday comes not only from celebrating local yarn stores we love, but also from welcoming new ones. Three Kittens Knitting is celebrating their first Local Yarn store day with an in-store knitting event, with cookies and cupcakes to boot.

Each Wednesday on Good Day on WTOL 11, Amanda Fay and Diane Phillips host Amanda and Diane's Knit-A-Long. Together, they highlight projects our viewers are working on, visit local yarn events and stores and even show off a few of their own projects.

The weekly Knit-a-Long aims to stitch together a community of crafters, and connect people with their local yarn stores and knitting groups. Recently, they enjoyed talking with many local stores about their favorite yarns.

If you want to share your projects with Amanda and Diane you can connect with them on Facebook. You can also send in your photos with the WTOL 11 New app, and use the 'Near Me'. Don't forget to tune in each weekday morning with your project on the needles to watch Good Day on WTOL 11 at 9am.