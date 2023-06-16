Lavender Fest back in Pemberville this weekend

The farm will feature products like fresh lavender, soaps, jewelry, crochet crafts, herbal balms and much more.

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Lavender Fest is back in Pemberville this weekend.

Vistors will get a chance to enjoy local products, delicious treats, cooking demonstrations about using lavender in the kitchen as well as learning about bees and taking lavender home for themselves!

The farm will also have other products to choose from including soaps, jewelry, T-shirts, crochet crafts, herbal balms and much more.

According to the farm's Facebook page, three out of the five culinary, short stem lavender varieties are in bloom and are available to pick.

The plants are little behind this year with the dry weather leaving some fields still mostly green. Due to this, bundles of long stem lavender will take longer to grow and are not yet available.

Lavender Fest kicks off Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at the Luckey Road Lavender Company in Pememberville. Make sure to bring a basket/tote bag to carry your new items.