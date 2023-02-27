St. Patty's Day recipe: How to make Irish Soda Bread as seen on Good Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — In the mood for St. Patty's Day dishes? Here's the recipe for Irish Soda Bread, as demonstrated by Brianna Stewart from Jera's Heavenly Sweet on Good Day Monday.
Bread
- 4 cups Flour
- 1/4 cup Sugar
- 1 tsp Salt
- 2 tsp Dried Basil
- 1 tsp Garlic powder
- 2 tsp Baking powder
- 4 tbsp Cold salted butter
- 1 1/2 cup Buttermilk
- 1 large Egg
- 1 tsp Baking Soda
- 1 cup Sun dried tomatoes
- 1 cup Shredded white sharp cheddar cheese
Dipping Oil
- 1 tbsp Dried Basil
- 1 tbsp Oregano
- 1 tbsp Dried thyme
- 2 tsp Salt
- 2 tsp Pepper
- 1 tsp Garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp Onion powder
- 2 tbsp Olive Oil
Directions
- Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, basil, garlic powder and onion powder. Next, cut in butter using pastry blender or fork until it resembles coarse crumbs.
- Measure buttermilk then whisk in egg.
- Lightly chop sun dried tomatoes and stir into the buttermilk mixture. Pour mixture over flour mixture all at once and stir in using a fork until mostly combined.
- Fold in cheese, just until combined.
- Flatten the dough into an 8-inch disk, then place onto the baking sheet.
- Using a sharp knife, cut a 1/2 inch cross score into the top of the loaf.
- Bake for 20 minutes, then rotate and bake for another 20 minutes until browed and a toothpick comes out clean from the center.
- While bread is baking combine herbs for the dipping oil. Put 1 tsp of the herb mixture into a shallow small plate or dish, ten pour 2 tbsp of olive oil.
- Once bread has cooled enough to handle, slice off whatever size pieces you'd like and eat warm with dipping oil.
MORE FROM GOOD DAY ON WTOL 11