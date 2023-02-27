x
Good Day on WTOL 11

St. Patty's Day recipe: How to make Irish Soda Bread as seen on Good Day

Check out this lucky--and tasty--recipe for Irish Soda Bread.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In the mood for St. Patty's Day dishes? Here's the recipe for Irish Soda Bread, as demonstrated by Brianna Stewart from Jera's Heavenly Sweet on Good Day Monday. 

Bread

  • 4 cups Flour
  • 1/4 cup Sugar
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • 2 tsp Dried Basil
  • 1 tsp Garlic powder
  • 2 tsp Baking powder
  • 4 tbsp Cold salted butter
  • 1 1/2 cup Buttermilk
  • 1 large Egg
  • 1 tsp Baking Soda
  • 1 cup Sun dried tomatoes
  • 1 cup Shredded white sharp cheddar cheese

Dipping Oil

  • 1 tbsp Dried Basil
  • 1 tbsp Oregano 
  • 1 tbsp Dried thyme
  • 2 tsp Salt
  • 2 tsp Pepper
  • 1 tsp Garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp Onion powder
  • 2 tbsp Olive Oil

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line baking sheet with parchment paper. 
  2. Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, basil, garlic powder and onion powder. Next, cut in butter using pastry blender or fork until it resembles coarse crumbs. 
  3. Measure buttermilk then whisk in egg. 
  4. Lightly chop sun dried tomatoes and stir into the buttermilk mixture. Pour mixture over flour mixture all at once and stir in using a fork until mostly combined. 
  5. Fold in cheese, just until combined. 
  6. Flatten the dough into an 8-inch disk, then place onto the baking sheet. 
  7. Using a sharp knife, cut a 1/2 inch cross score into the top of the loaf. 
  8. Bake for 20 minutes, then rotate and bake for another 20 minutes until browed and a toothpick comes out clean from the center. 
  9. While bread is baking combine herbs for the dipping oil. Put 1 tsp of the herb mixture into a shallow small plate or dish, ten pour 2 tbsp of olive oil. 
  10. Once bread has cooled enough to handle, slice off whatever size pieces you'd like and eat warm with dipping oil. 
Credit: Jera's Heavenly Sweet

