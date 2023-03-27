Lemon-lime Bundt cake recipe as seen on Good Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Brianna Stewart of Jera's Heavenly Sweet has the recipe for a lemon-lime Bundt cake.
Ingredients
Cake
- 2 1/2 cups cake flour
- 6 eggs
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 cup softened butter
- 2 1/2 cups sugar
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1 tbsp vanilla
- 1 cup whipping cream
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- Zest from one lime and one lemon
Glaze
- 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp lime juice
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit
- Grease a Bundt pan with cooking spray, oil or butter and then flour it
- In a small mixing bowl, sift cake flour and salt
- In a mixing bowl, cream butter, then slowly add sugar with a hand mixer or stand mixer
- Add eggs one at a time and add vanilla extract, mixing well
- Add flour mixture, alternating with whipping cream in 3 additions, until just combined
- Add lemon juice, lime juice and zests and hand stir into cake batter
- Pour batter into the Bundt pan and bake for 40-50 minutes
- Remove from pan after cooling for 10-15 minutes, then brush with glaze and lightly sprinkle with zest for garnish
