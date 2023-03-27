x
Good Day on WTOL 11

Lemon-lime Bundt cake recipe as seen on Good Day

Check out this recipe for a lemon-lime Bundt cake, as seen on Good Day on WTOL 11 and prepared by Brianna Stewart of Jera's Heavenly Sweet.
Credit: Jera's Heavenly Sweet

TOLEDO, Ohio — Brianna Stewart of Jera's Heavenly Sweet has the recipe for a lemon-lime Bundt cake. 

Ingredients

Cake

  • 2 1/2 cups cake flour
  • eggs
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 cup softened butter
  • 2 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 1 tbsp vanilla
  • 1 cup whipping cream
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp lime juice
  • Zest from one lime and one lemon

Glaze

  • 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp lime juice
Credit: Jera's Heavenly Sweet

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Grease a Bundt pan with cooking spray, oil or butter and then flour it
  3. In a small mixing bowl, sift cake flour and salt
  4. In a mixing bowl, cream butter, then slowly add sugar with a hand mixer or stand mixer
  5. Add eggs one at a time and add vanilla extract, mixing well
  6. Add flour mixture, alternating with whipping cream in 3 additions, until just combined
  7. Add lemon juice, lime juice and zests and hand stir into cake batter
  8. Pour batter into the Bundt pan and bake for 40-50 minutes
  9. Remove from pan after cooling for 10-15 minutes, then brush with glaze and lightly sprinkle with zest for garnish

