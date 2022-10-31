Tasty recipes for fall favorites

Chef Eric Kish from Rosie's Italian Grille shares recipes with Good Day on WTOL 11.

As fall gets into full swing, do you find yourself craving some of those seasonal favorites? Squash can star in all sorts of fall dishes.

Check out these recipes from Chef Eric Kish of Rosie's Italian Grille. Kish showed WTOL 11's Diane Phillips how to turn fall's favorite produce into show-stopping dishes.





Cheesy Zucchini Spaghetti

INGREDIENTS:

1-quart sunflower oil, or as needed

6 medium green zucchini

4 ounces of dry spaghetti

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 pinch salt

2 basil leaves chopped

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

5 Tbsp grated Pecorino Romano cheese

3 Tbsp grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

INSTRUCTIONS:

Place sunflower oil in a deep fryer and heat to 350 degrees F. Spiralize the zucchini. Add some zucchini to the hot oil and deep-fry until lightly brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel to drain and repeat until all the zucchini is fried. Let the zucchini cool to room temperature.

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water till it’s al dente.

As you are cooking the spaghetti, heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add zucchini and salt and cook, until it starts the release juices, soften, and breaks down. Add a couple splashes of pasta water to the zucchini but don’t overdo it. Reduce the heat to low and toss in the basil and the butter; stir until the butter melts.

Add the strained spaghetti into the sauce; stir until coated. Mix in the Pecorino Romano and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses. Add a final splash of pasta water and adjust the salt if needed.

Serve with more grated cheese and fresh basil.

Baked Parmesan Squash Crisps

INGREDIENTS:

2 medium-sized yellow summer squash

Garlic salt & freshly ground black pepper

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

INSTRUCTIONS:

Place an oven rack in the center position of the oven. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with foil (lightly misted with nonstick cooking spray) OR parchment paper.

Wash and dry the squash, and then cut each one into ¼-inch thick slices. Arrange the squash rounds on the prepared pan, with little to no space between them. Lightly sprinkle the squash with garlic salt and freshly ground black pepper. Use a small spoon to spread a thin layer of Parmesan cheese on each slice of squash.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the Parmesan melts and turns a light golden brown. (Watch these closely the first time you make them and pull them out of the oven early if the Parmesan is golden before 15 minutes. Alternatively, you may broil them for a minute or two at the end of the cooking time to speed up the browning.) Serve immediately.