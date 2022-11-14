Cranberry Relish recipe featured on Good Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Diane Philips joins Amanda and Steven on Good Day on Nov. 15 to make a sweet cranberry relish that is perfect for the holidays. Here's the recipe she used:
Cranberry Relish
1 lb bag of cranberries
2 apples (Red Delicious recommended)
Grated peel from an orange
½ cup of sugar
Red food coloring, if desired
- Sort, rinse and drain cranberries.
- Peel oranges and grate the peel in food processor. Place grated peel in serving dish.
- Cut apples into chunks.
- Separate orange sections. Try to divide the cranberries, apples and oranges so you have some of all three for each time you run the processor.
- Place part of cranberries, apples and oranges into food processor.
- Run until relish like texture. Try not to over chop.
- Mix the processed fruit with the peel and sugar. It will take several hours for you to be able to determine if you have it sweet enough. Setting overnight is preferred.
