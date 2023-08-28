Chocolate olive oil cake recipe as seen on Good Day

Check out this recipe as prepared by Brianna Stewart of Jera's Heavenly Sweet.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Check out this recipe for a chocolate olive oil cake as prepared by chef Brianna Stewart of Jera's Heavenly Sweet.

Ingredients

Cake

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 cup coco power

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

3/4 cup olive oil

3/4 cup room temperature whole milk

1 tsp vanilla

Mascarpone

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 tbsp espresso powder

3 tbsp powdered sugar

1 cup mascarpone cheese

Ganache

1/4 cup chopped semi-sweet chocolate

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

Instructions

Cake

1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-inch cake pan.

2) Beat sugar and eggs together with a hand mixer or in a stand mixer until well combined.

3) With the mixer running on medium speed, slowly pour in olive oil a little bit at a time.

4) Pour in the milk and vanilla, the beat for 20 seconds until combined.

5) Sift the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and baking soda over the bowl and sprinkle in the salt.

6) Beat the whole mixture on low-medium speed just until combined without overmixing.

7) Scrape down the sides and fold in any remaining flour.

8) Pour the batter into the cake pan and bake for 40-45 minutes.

9) Allow the cake to cool for 10 minutes before flipping it out and letting cool completely on a wire rack.

Mascarpone

1) While the cake is cooling, bring cream to a simmer, then remove from heat and whisk in espresso powder and powdered sugar.

2) Transfer to a bowl to cool slightly, then whisk in mascarpone and refrigerate until ready to use.

Ganache

1) Heat cream either in glass microwavable bowl or on the stove until simmering, then pour in chocolate and let sit for 1 minute.

2) Slowly stir cream and chocolate together until smooth and let cool until use.