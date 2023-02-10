Apple cider donuts recipe as seen on Good Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Below is the recipe for apple cider donuts as prepared by Brianna Stewart of Jera's Heavenly Sweet on Good Day:
Ingredients
Donuts
- 2 1/2 cups apple cider, reduced down to 1/2 cup
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tbsp. vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup sour cream
- 4 cups flour
- 1 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. nutmeg
- Canola oil for frying
Cinnamon Sugar
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup cinnamon
Apple Cider Glaze
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup apple cider (more or less at your discretion)
Directions
- Bring apple cider to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce down to 1/2 cup (120 ml) (takes about 20-25 minutes to reduce).
- Pour reduced cider into a large glass measuring cup. Add butter to hot cider and stir to melt.
- In a large bowl, whisk together eggs with white and brown sugar. Add cooled cider/butter mixture, sour cream and vanilla extract.
- In a large bowl or in a fine mesh strainer set over the wet ingredients, sift together flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg.
- Using a wooden spoon, mix dry ingredients into the wet until just incorporated.
- Cover and chill for one hour.
- Heat oil to 350 degrees.
- On a very well-floured surface, roll out the cooled dough to about 3/4-inch thickness and cut into donut shapes using cookie cutters. Chill cut donuts 10 minutes more if necessary.
- Fry donuts, 3-4 at a time, flipping occasionally until golden on both sides.
- Remove donuts to a paper towel-lined cooling rack to drain
- Roll in cinnamon sugar while still warm and/or dip donuts in apple cider glaze
