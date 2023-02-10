x
Good Day on WTOL 11

Apple cider donuts recipe as seen on Good Day

Brianna Stewart has the recipe for this fall treat.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Below is the recipe for apple cider donuts as prepared by Brianna Stewart of Jera's Heavenly Sweet on Good Day:

Ingredients

Donuts

  • 2 1/2 cups apple cider, reduced down to 1/2 cup
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tbsp. vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cup sour cream
  • 4 cups flour
  • 1 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. nutmeg
  • Canola oil for frying

Cinnamon Sugar

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup cinnamon

Apple Cider Glaze

  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1/4 cup apple cider (more or less at your discretion)

Directions

  1. Bring apple cider to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce down to 1/2 cup (120 ml) (takes about 20-25 minutes to reduce).
  2. Pour reduced cider into a large glass measuring cup. Add butter to hot cider and stir to melt. 
  3. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs with white and brown sugar. Add cooled cider/butter mixture, sour cream and vanilla extract.
  4. In a large bowl or in a fine mesh strainer set over the wet ingredients, sift together flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. 
  5. Using a wooden spoon, mix dry ingredients into the wet until just incorporated.
  6. Cover and chill for one hour.
  7. Heat oil to 350 degrees.
  8. On a very well-floured surface, roll out the cooled dough to about 3/4-inch thickness and cut into donut shapes using cookie cutters. Chill cut donuts 10 minutes more if necessary. 
  9. Fry donuts, 3-4 at a time, flipping occasionally until golden on both sides. 
  10. Remove donuts to a paper towel-lined cooling rack to drain
  11. Roll in cinnamon sugar while still warm and/or dip donuts in apple cider glaze

