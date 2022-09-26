Apple Cider Cupcakes as seen on Good Day

Check out this seasonal treat from Jera's Heavenly Sweets.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Brianna Stewart from Jera's Heavenly Sweets joined Amanda and Steven on Good Day on Sept. 26 to whip up some apple cider cupcakes. Here's the recipe she used:

Apple Cider Cupcakes

Cupcake Buttercream

½ cup unsalted butter, softened 1 cup butter

⅔ cup granulated sugar 2 tsp vanilla

2 large eggs 2 tsp cinnamon

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 1/2 tsp nutmeg

1 cup apple cider ½ tsp ginger

2 cups all-purpose flour ¼ tsp salt

2 teaspoons baking powder 3 cups powder sugar

1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon 2 tbsp apple cider

½ teaspoon salt 2 tbsp heavy whipping cream

Cupcake

1)Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a muffin tin with paper liners. Set aside.

2)Cream the butter and granulated sugar together in a large bowl, and then mix in the eggs, vanilla, and apple cider until fully incorporated. Then mix in the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt until just combined.

3)Scoop the batter into the prepared muffin tin, filling each cavity ⅔ of the way full.

4)Bake for 18 – 20 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean. Remove them from the oven and let cool completely.

Frosting

1)Beat butter until light in color then add vanilla, spices, and salt.

2)Add powdered sugar then slowly poor in apple cider and whipping cream.

3)Beat until it is light and fluffy.

4) Using your piping tip of choice, put frosting into the piping bag and cover your cupcakes.

5) Dust with a little cinnamon for garnish and enjoy!

Tips and Tricks:

Beat the butter and sugar together thoroughly until it’s creamy.

If you don’t have piping bags and tips, using a sandwich bag and cut the tip off to frost your cupcakes.

You can also use an ice cream scooper to put frosting on your cupcakes.