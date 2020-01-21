CLEVELAND — Can the new Bachelor find love in Northeast Ohio?

We will soon find out as an upcoming episode of The Bachelor brings the reality show to the Cleveland area.

“The episode will feature the lakefront cityscape, the community’s passionate residents and familiar attractions of the region as the newest Bachelor, Peter Weber, continues his journey to find love,” officials with Destination Cleveland announced Tuesday.

Among the Cleveland locations to be featured in the episode are the Hilton Cleveland Downtown, the Cleveland History Center and FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cedar Point will also be part of the episode. Video that was recorded last October shows country star Chase Rice performing a concert for the Bachelor episode inside the park.

“Welcoming The Bachelor puts the spotlight on Cleveland for two hours of one of the top-rated shows on primetime television, reaching millions of people across the country and the world,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland. “The show offers us a unique opportunity to showcase Cleveland as an all-around great city to key influencers and generate awareness of what the region has to offer in the minds of potential leisure and business travelers.”

The episode is set to air Monday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.

