'Oh delicious': Taylor Swift swallows bug during Chicago concert

CHICAGO — An unexpected guest at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Chicago Sunday night left her all choked up. That's because it flew into her mouth!

Swift was chatting with the crowd at Soldier Field when she started coughing and turned her back.

"Just swallowed a bug," Swift told the audience and they roared with laughter.

After gagging some more, Swift smiled and joked, "Oh, delicious."

"Is there any chance that none of you saw that?" she asked the crowd. "It's fine, it's uh, I swallowed it."

Swift was able to shake it off and continue with the show.

