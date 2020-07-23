Taylor Swift dropping 8th studio album Friday at midnight

Swift made the announcement on Facebook and Twitter Thursday morning shortly after 8 a.m.

Swift made the announcement on Facebook and Twitter Thursday morning shortly after 8 a.m. ET.

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

The pop star said the album, titled "folklore," will be "an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into."

According to the post, the album will include 16 songs, one of which is a collaboration with indie folk band Bon Iver.

"Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the tiems we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," Swift wrote. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with."

This is the first time Swift has released a new studio album one year after her last. "Lover" was released in August 2019 and featured four singles: "Me!," You Need to Calm Down," "Lover" and "The Man."