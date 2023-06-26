'Steve-O' coming to Stranahan in September: Tickets on sale now

The comedian will come to Toledo as a part of 'The Bucket List' tour.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stand-up comedian and star of "Jackass" fame Steve-O (aka Stephen Glover) is coming to Toledo this September as a part of "The Bucket List" tour.

The multimedia comedy tour, featuring stunts, jokes and more, is coming to The Stranahan Theatre on Sept. 9. The show, which is described as "XXX Rated," is intended for adult audiences only.

"It's called gnarly for a good reason," a representative for Steve-O wrote in a press release issued Monday.

Tickets range from $35 to $55 for the show and are available for purchase now. "Meet and greet" tickets are available for $125. Tickets can be purchased here.

Steve-O will also make a stop in Akron, Ohio on Sept. 8.