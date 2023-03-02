Gryffindor is only cool in the Midwest now, data shows

Slytherin is officially the most popular house for "Hogwarts Legacy" users, except in the Midwest where we're still stuck on Gryffindor.

INDIANAPOLIS — Better be - Gryffindor! The esteemed house of Harry Potter is the most popular choice for "Hogwarts Legacy" users in Indiana, according to a recent study.

True to form, Slytherin has made their way to the top spot in number of Hogwarts Legacy gamers. The canonical bad guys seem to have, as they often did in the books, come out on top.

Regional house loyalties are interesting, with Gryffindor maintaining a stronghold in the Midwest while Hufflepuff remains more popular in northwest states like Oregon and Idaho.

The study also shows a pretty distinct divide between the Great Lakes and Plains Midwestern states.

Indiana is surrounded by fellow Gryffindors on all sides, with popularity in Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois. Our northern neighbor Michigan favors Slytherin. Can't blame them - Go Green, after all.

Ravenclaw is the preferred house for the Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa, though.

The official house roundup:

Slytherin - 25 states

Ravenclaw - 11 states

Gryffindor - 9 states

Hufflepuff - 5 states

These numbers contradict another widely distributed study from TIME Magazine, which sorted Indiana, and many of the same states now claiming loyalty to Gryffindor, into Hufflepuff.

Perhaps we resented it — the Hufflepuff association. Maybe we really do align with the values of bravery and friendship Gryffindor has been known for ever since the Harry Potter series was released in late 90s.

But it's really interesting to note that the TIME Magazine study pulled their house data directly from Pottermore accounts, which chooses your house for you after a personality quiz. Hogwarts Legacy users have more of a say in what house they want.

Back to Slytherin. That the bad guys are now the preferred house for most of the country is not a total surprise - pro-Slyth sentiment has been percolating online for years now.

A TikTok trend touting the appeal of their common room, and an ongoing collective thirst for anything involving Draco Malfoy, could explain the popularity of Slytherin today.

Ultimately though, in a game where Potterheads can explore Hogwarts themselves and craft a story of their own, why would they really want to go through the well-worn Gryffindor routine, again? They had decades to do that.

Then again, that's coming from a Slytherin.