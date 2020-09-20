7 times Saturday Night Live did a Ruth Bader Ginsburg skit

Supreme Court justices aren't always featured in comedy but Kate McKinnon turned RGB into must-see TV on SNL.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87. For a Supreme Court justice, she had an unusually large pop culture following.

Ginsburg's story was chronicled in the movie "On the Basis of Sex" and the documentary "RGB."

Beginning in 2015 Ginsburg was impersonated on Saturday Night Live by Kate McKinnon.

Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer. Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers, including McKinnon.

On Saturday McKinnon released a statement saying:

“For so many of us, Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero: a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice, a robed crusader who saved the day time and again," McKinnon said. "Playing her on SNL was a profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her. It was one of the great honors of my life to meet Justice Ginsburg, to shake her hand, and to thank her for her lifetime of service to this country.”

Here are some of those SNL skits:

February 2017: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg explains why she won't be retiring anytime soon.

November 2018: Pete Davidson and Chris Redd rap a tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

April 2020: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Kate McKinnon) invites people to join her workout at home.

September 2018: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg comments on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination and Capitol Hill testimony.

October 2017: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shares her thoughts on working with Justice Neil Gorsuch.

March 2015: 81-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg stops by to say she may be the oldest justice on the bench but she's not the closest to death.