Richland County's Sorellé in tonight's 'The Voice' finale

The trio of sisters hails from Lexington, Ohio.

LOS ANGELES — Tonight is the night! The trio of sisters, known as the singing group Sorellé, will go for the win tonight on NBC's "The Voice."

The Heichel sisters -- Madi, Bella and Ana -- who hail from Lexington in Richland County, have stunned judges throughout the competition with their renditions of "Something's Got a Hold on Me," "Blame it on the Boogie" and "Someone Like You."

In tonight's finale of Season 23 of "The Voice," Sorellé will face off against Grace West from Team Blake, D. Smooth from Team Kelly, Gina Miles from Team Niall, and NOIVAS from Team Blake.

Sorellé first went viral in 2014 with a cover of Meghan Trainor's "All About That Bass" and have seen their platform grow ever since. The social media influencers previously appeared on the Nickelodeon program "America's Most Musical Family" in 2019 and host a daily web show on TikTok, where they boast more than three million followers.

Monday night, supporters in their hometown will host a watch party at the Local at 97 at 8 p.m. See details below:

You can watch The Voice Season 23 Finale on Tuesday, May 23 at 9 p.m. on NBC, right here on WKYC!

