VIDEO | Bodycam footage shows moments after 'small metal object' fell on guest near Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster

SANDUSKY, Ohio — We continue to learn more about the incident at Cedar Point that saw a woman seriously injured on Sunday. It happened after 'a small metal object' of the Top Thrill Dragster flew off of the ride and hit the guest.

3News has learned that the injured woman was transferred from an area hospital to a trauma center in Toledo. It is unclear how old she is or what her current condition is.

"There was a lot of commotion. A lot of people started screaming and hopping the gates and running towards the exit and everybody just started yelling 'this woman’s hurt, this woman’s hurt, this woman’s hurt'," witness David Vallo told 3News' Marisa Saenz. "Everybody’s running and so I went the other direction to try and find her. You know, I’ve been an ER nurse for a long time.”

The Sandusky Register posted body camera footage of the moments when first responders arrived at the scene. (WARNING: Some viewers may find some images disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.)

According to a statement from Cedar Point, around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, a metal object disengaged from the ride, hitting the woman. It's unclear what the object was.

While deaths and serious injuries are uncommon at Cedar Point, this was not the first time that an accident on the Top Thrill Dragster ended in injury.

In July 2004, a day of fun ended abruptly for a group of four friends who were pelted by pieces of metal from the coaster's launch cable. One rider had a piece of metal pierce his ear. Another had a piece of metal protruding from his arm, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.