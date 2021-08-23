Cedar Point investigation: Ohio Department of Agriculture shares new details on Top Thrill Dragster incident

The amusement park has been under scrutiny after a piece of metal fell off its Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster and struck a woman in the head.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture shared some new information Monday regarding the ongoing investigation into Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster.

For the first time, we know what object it was that fell off the ride and struck a 44-year-old Michigan woman in the back of the head: An L-shaped piece known as a "flag plate," which is attached to the back of each train and acts as a sensor to help the operating system monitor vehicles on the track. According to ODA Chief of Amusement Ride Safety David Miran, the plate is roughly the size of a male human hand.

Miran told members of the media that the plate broke off of the coaster's green train, and that roughly half of the bolts meant to keep it in place had come off. Portions of the track were also damaged by some sort of impact, but Miran stressed officials do not yet know how the piece broke off or where the train was when it did so.

Top Thrill Dragster has been closed since the incident occurred on Aug. 15, and Cedar Point says it will remain shut down for the remainder of the 2021 season. Miran said the coaster passed its last full ODA inspection on May 14, and that park officials look over the rides themselves every day before opening.

Bodycam footage obtained by 3News does show the immediate aftermath of the event, and the woman can be heard screaming in pain before being taken away on a stretcher. Miran confirms his office has spoken to the victim and her family, but he did not have an update on her condition.