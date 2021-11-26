GO-OHIO: Discovering Forest Hill Park's hidden gems

To help visitors learn more about the park's 83-year history, the city of Cleveland Heights has launched a free, interactive scavenger hunt.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — It is no surprise Northeast Ohio is one of the best places to enjoy beautiful fall foliage. If you are looking for a fun and active adventure, Forest Hill Park in Cleveland Heights might have everything you are looking for in an interactive and educational autumn experience.

From stunning waterfalls and ponds, to impressive bridges and charming scenery overlooking Lake Erie, Forest Hill Park will take you on an adventure worthy of any Instagram or TikTok post.

To help visitors learn more about the park's 83-year history, the city of Cleveland Heights has launched an interactive scavenger hunt.

During the journey, participants will be able to discover 10 amazing points of interest, including the place that was once the backyard of John D. Rockefeller’s Victorian mansion; a multiuse redwood bench in which you can sit, stretch, relax, or create music, and amazing picnic areas perfect for a fall date.

Make a point to not get lost in the beauty of the scenery and pay attention to the little details. After your visit, the park’s website will test your knowledge with a scavenger quiz in which you will be able to answer questions and submit your pictures of some of the landmarks .

The scavenger hunt is completely free, but a donation through their website is encouraged. All funds gathered will go towards the Heights Emergency Food Center which helps hundreds of families in need every year.