Top Thrill 2: Cedar Point announces revamped dragster

The new coaster is slated to open in summer 2024 and break the record for the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch strata coaster.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Cedar Point announced Tuesday morning the future of the park's Top Thrill Dragster ride, a coaster that closed in 2021 following an injury at the park.

Following this closure, the amusement park teased last month they had new plans for the dragster, which they announced officially in a social media post Tuesday.

The new ride, Top Thrill 2, is expected to open during the summer 2024 season. According to the park's website, the new ride will be the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch strata coaster. Modeled on a similar structure to the original dragster, it includes three "free-fall" moments, during which riders will first launch forward, then backwards, then forward again at 120 mph.

In total, the ride is 420 feet tall, travels at a speed of 120 mph and lasts two minutes.

Cedar Point posted the following video, which shows some of the elements of the new coaster.

This comes nearly two years after a Michigan woman was seriously injured after a bracket from the original dragster struck her in the head.

Although the Ohio Department of Agriculture determined in February 2022 Cedar Point did not break any laws leading up to the incident, the victim recently sued Cedar Point, alleging the incident caused her serious brain damage and significant medical costs.

