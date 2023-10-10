The 'Cedar Point Esports' space offers 32 gaming stations and will partner with educational institutions to host tournaments for high school and collegiate players.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Fair is expanding beyond amusement parks and getting into esports with the opening of a new gaming facility inside its Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky.

The new "Cedar Point Esports" space offers 32 gaming stations, each featuring a 24-inch monitor, HyperX gaming mouse, keyboard, and headset. Gamers can play Fortnite, Valorant, League of Legends, Rocket League, Apex Legends, Counter-Strike 2, Teamfight Tactics, Hearthstone, NBA 2K, and Overwatch.

The goal is to establish a hub for gaming enthusiasts and esports athletes.

"Esports in general is growing massively every year," Matt Hirschfelt of Esports Ohio says. "It's not just kids playing video games."

Hirschfelt serves as the vice president of tournament operations for the educational nonprofit that’s also an esports league teachers created for students. He says Esports Ohio currently works with more than 500 high school esports programs.

"Many of our students are involved in sports for the first time," Hirschfelt told 3News. "Many of these students have opportunities to move on to college and play at the collegiate level with scholarship opportunities and continuing on from there potentially, but at least getting a college education with a scholarship that wasn't previously available to them."

James Elder knows about earning a scholarship from playing online games. He's the captain of Cleveland State University’s competitive esports team, with a gaming focus on Valorant. He's earning a small scholarship as he pursues a graduate degree in mechanical engineering.

"The way I got to this was by loving the game and by playing it," Elder explained. "I was lucky enough to have people around me that support me doing it, as well."

Elder’s head coach, PJ Farrell, who also serves as the director of Cleveland State's Esports program, is eager to take advantage of the new gaming center.

"I think that a facility like this that's really close by will just help us grow and improve and make some new connections and bring some people from other states to come up and compete with us," Farrell said.

CSU's program is over a year old, with 40 players. Fifteen of the esports athletes have earned scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 each year.

"We're looking to grow the program," Ferrell shared. "As the program grows, we'll have more scholarships available."

Cedar Point Esports has partnered with North Coast Entertainment to bring the more-than-1,000-square-foot gaming center to life. Per a press release from Cedar Fair, North Coast Entertainment President Scott Norcross said, "Phase 1 of Cedar Point Esports will focus on organizing leagues, camps and clinics to guide and support aspiring esports athletes and anyone looking for new entertainment."