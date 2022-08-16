Couple accused of having sex while riding Ferris wheel at Cedar Point

Four females, two of whom were minors, allegedly saw the Florida man and Ohio woman engaging in sexual activity in the car ahead of them.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A Florida man and Ohio woman have both been charged with public indecency after allegedly having sex while riding a Cedar Point Ferris wheel Sunday night.

According to the Sandusky Police Department, a group of four females witnessed David Davis and Heather Johnston engaging in sexual intercourse with each other inside the cart ahead of them on the Giant Wheel just after 8:30 p.m. The witnesses — two of whom were minors — told investigators they clearly saw the couple's private areas and the sexual activity as well as feel the cart shaking, and that both Davis and Johnston knew they were being watched but continued while laughing.

Davis and Johnston, both 32 years old, initially denied having sex on the ride and insisted Johnston was merely bending over to pick up a pack of cigarettes. However, after being told two of the people who saw them were under the age of 18, they both apparently confessed and were subsequently taken to the Erie County Jail.

Since Davis and Johnston alleged crimes were committed in front of juveniles, both have been charged with first-degree misdemeanors, meaning each could face up to 180 days behind bars. An arraignment had been scheduled for Monday morning in Sandusky Municipal Court.