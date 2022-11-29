Wild Mouse roller coaster track completed at Cedar Point: See the photos

The world-famous amusement park revealed in a social media post that the track to their newest coaster 'Wild Mouse' has been completed.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — On Tuesday, Cedar Point announced that they have cleared a big step in preparations to open their newest ride for the 2023 summer season!

In a post on Cedar Point's official Facebook page, the amusement park revealed that the track to their newest coaster Wild Mouse has been completed.

The coaster stands 52 feet tall and will feature six mouse-themed cars and one cheese-themed car. According to Cedar Point, the ride will provide an opportunity for guests to have a different experience every time they ride.

“The coaster’s free-form spinning action changes with the number of riders aboard each car, providing one-of-a-kind experiences with no two rides being exactly the same,” according to Cedar Point.

“A nod to the park’s original Wild Mouse coaster, the modern version will provide a ride experience the original couldn’t – its cars will spin 360 degrees as they navigate the ride’s 1,312 feet of bright orange track,” park officials said.

When completed it will be one of many elements in Cedar Point's reimagined Boardwalk.

Along with the new coaster, the Boardwalk will feature other highlights including:

Relocation of two existing rides – Matterhorn and Scrambler – from the main Midway to the Boardwalk. Scrambler will be renamed as Atomic Scrambler.

The Tiki Twirl spinning ride – which is already in place near the Boardwalk construction site – will be renamed as the former park classic known as Calypso.

