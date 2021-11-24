Cedar Point shares update on renovations at Sawmill Creek resort property

Cedar Point purchased the Sawmill Creek property back in 2019.

HURON, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point.

Cedar Point may be closed for the season, but crews are busy working on a renovation project to overhaul the Sawmill Creek property with plans to open the resort to guests in 2022.

Park officials had previously announced that Sawmill Creek will debut next year with “a full renovation of guest rooms, eclectic dining options, golf course upgrades, outdoor amenities and enhanced convention and meeting space experience.” It's located on Cleveland Road about 10 minutes from the park.

Cedar Point’s Tony Clark shared some new photos from the resort in a recent blog on the park’s site.

“When complete, the entrance experience will feature a new roadway, entrance awnings and exterior enhancements,” Clark said.

Clark said one of the “coolest areas” of the property is a circular atrium with a glass ceiling that creates “beautiful beams of natural light.” He also teased that the food options will be given an upgrade, but said no menu was yet available to share.

Cedar Point purchased the Sawmill Creek property back in the summer of 2019.

“Sawmill Creek spans a total of 235 acres, including 28 acres of premium Lake Erie waterfront with a marina, a half-mile beach and 50 acres of undeveloped land,” Cedar Fair officials said in a press release upon purchasing the property. “Amenities at the resort include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, three restaurants, a conference center, an 18-hole, Tom Fazio-designed golf course and club, and The Shops at Sawmill Creek.”

The company’s Castaway Bay location, which can be found just outside of the park, is also under renovations.