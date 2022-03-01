Subway not returning to Cedar Point in 2022: Here’s the new dining option taking its place

Cedar Point is replacing its Subway location on the midway with a new dining option that will serve hot dogs starting in the 2022 season.

Cedar Point has revealed changes to its food lineup for the 2022 season, which includes a big update regarding the Subway chain within the park.

Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark confirmed to 3News that Subway would not be returning as a dining option when the park reopens in May. The Subway location that was featured along the main midway for years is now being replaced by a new hot dog spot known as Derby Dogs.

“With the thrill of racing on the historic Cedar Downs Racing Derby right next door, guests can celebrate victory with custom hot dog creations at the new Derby Dogs,” park officials announced last week. “The menu features a choice of jumbo or footlong all-beef hot dogs, a trio of mini hot dogs, or Italian sausage, with custom topping choices of bacon, onions, chili, sauerkraut, avocado halves, coleslaw, jalapenos, tomatoes, shredded cheeses and more.”

Cedar Point, which is going cashless starting this year, is also debuting another new restaurant – The Farmhouse Kitchen & Grill – in the space previously held by the Antique Cars attraction in Frontier Town near the Maverick roller coaster. This new eatery will serve up menu items like roasted corn ribs, house-made chili and char-roasted flank steak with chimichurri.

Cedar Point opens for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 7.